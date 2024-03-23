Youthful vigour: Celebrating democracy’s festival in nation

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com.)

During my pre-election analysis for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, I stumbled upon a fascinating revelation: the sheer magnitude of first-time voters set to participate in the 2024 elections in India surpasses the entire populations of over 130 countries worldwide! Astonishingly, the number of eligible first-time voters has surpassed a staggering 180 million. Moreover, when considering voters under the age of 30, the figure reaches an astounding 215 million. This remarkable influx of youthful participation has led me to describe the elections as nothing short of a grand celebration of democracy in a nation brimming with the energy and enthusiasm of its youth.

The statistics vividly portray the vast expanse of Indian democracy. Beyond reaffirming our status as the world’s largest democracy by population, they underscore our distinction as the oldest democracy in terms of historical lineage. It’s noteworthy that the roots of democracy trace back to Vaishali during the reign of the Licchavi dynasty in India. Much like our contemporary Parliament, an assembly thrived during this ancient era. It’s truly a moment of pride that, despite myriad hurdles and inequalities, our democracy perseveres, adapting and flourishing with each passing challenge.

During the inaugural Lok Sabha elections, India’s population stood at approximately 360 million, with only 173.2 million individuals registered on the voters’ list. Fast forward to 2024, where the population has surged to over 1.4 billion, with a staggering 968 million voters listed—a representation of about 66.76% of the total populace. Notably, compared to the 2019 figures, there has been a notable 6% increase in the number of registered voters.

It’s gratifying to note a substantial rise in the number of female voters alongside their male counterparts. While male voters have seen an increase of 32.2 million, female voters have surged by over 40 million. Additionally, there are approximately 18.5 million voters aged over 80 years, including over 218,000 centenarians.

One heartening aspect is the enthusiastic participation of the youth in the electoral process. Among the first-time voters, many are young individuals who, despite being away from their families due to work commitments, display a keen interest in voting. I’ve personally encountered instances of young people eagerly booking train tickets to return home as soon as the election date was announced on Saturday. It’s inspiring to witness these youths willingly spend from their own pockets to fulfil their civic duty and exercise their right to vote.

It’s essential to acknowledge a significant shift in voting dynamics that’s taken place over time. Previously, family members would often cast their votes based on the directives of their elders. However, a notable transformation has occurred, with wives, sons, and daughters exercising their right to vote based on their own convictions and preferences. Gone are the days when certain states witnessed the suppression of weaker sections and booth capture tactics; today, people are more vigilant in safeguarding their voting rights. This evolution underscores the essence of democracy—a collective spirit where individuals assert their autonomy and contribute to the democratic process. It’s this unwavering passion and commitment to democratic ideals that instill pride in our nation.

One pressing concern in our nation has been the intertwining of crime and politics. To address this issue, the Election Commission has issued a clear directive requiring all political parties to disclose the criminal background of their candidates. Additionally, parties must provide justification for selecting a particular candidate over others from the same area. It remains to be seen how political parties will navigate and interpret this directive from the Election Commission and whether they will comply with it effectively.

There is a widespread desire across the nation for a political system that is transparent and free from the influence of criminals. This sentiment has sparked significant controversy surrounding electoral bonds. Many are perplexed by the acceptance of donations from individuals accused of economic offenses. There is a collective longing for a system where donations are received exclusively from individuals with a pristine and untarnished record, reflecting a commitment to integrity and accountability.

I have consistently emphasised the necessity of imposing strict limits on election expenditure to ensure financial transparency in elections. Currently, the maximum expenditure limit for Lok Sabha elections stands at Rs 95 lakh. However, the question arises: Is this limit truly feasible? This issue warrants careful deliberation and examination.

A significant development regarding elections has emerged: the high-level committee on ‘one nation, one election,’ chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, has submitted an extensive report spanning over 18,000 pages. However, discussions on this matter are postponed until after the completion of the Lok Sabha elections. The ongoing elections, conducted in seven phases, have prompted suggestions to prioritise achieving nationwide polling in a single phase before delving into the prospect of implementing ‘one election.’

Despite our progress, the scale of elections managed by the Election Commission remains a formidable challenge, even for nations with advanced infrastructure. With a staggering number of over 1.05 million polling stations, approximately 340,000 personnel from both the central and state police forces will be mobilised for election duties. Additionally, a fleet of 5.5 million electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be deployed. The Election Commission will diligently oversee operations nationwide, ensuring fairness and impartiality until the conclusion of the elections.

The vigilance demonstrated by our nation serves as a strong pillar, reinforcing confidence in the resilience of our democracy. Despite the influence wielded by political parties and their leaders, it’s crucial to remember that the true authority rests with the voters. Let us uphold this power within ourselves steadfastly. Let us not be swayed by emotions, divisive factors like caste and religion, or personal interests. Our allegiance to the nation should always take precedence above all else.