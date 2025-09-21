Zubeen and Fandom

The untimely demise of Assam’s greatest singing sensation, Zubeen Garg, in a freak accident in Singapore last week has, apart from sending the state into a state of absolute shock, also brought to the fore how fandom can sweep across generations. Psychologists say simply being a fan of a musician isn’t a psychological issue. Rather, it is a common phenomenon driven by psychological factors like social identity, emotional connection, and a need for belonging. Given the kind of fandom Assam has witnessed since Friday afternoon, it will be interesting to find out the reasons for such fandom. Social scientists say fandom provides a tremendous sense of community and connection to a social group that shares similar interests and values. Moreover, music triggers dopamine release, which in turn creates strong emotional bonds with the music and artist. Fans may then use music to regulate emotions or express themselves. There is also a strong identification with the artist: fans and admirers are often drawn to musicians whose personalities or public personas resonate with their own, leading to a feeling of kinship and positive psychological benefits. But then, experts warn that fandom and excessive passion can at times become problems. Media reports refer to some research which suggests that obsessive passion for music can predict negative affective experiences and psychological ill-being, in contrast to the well-being associated with harmonious passion. At extreme levels, the process of becoming a fan can lead to psychological absorption and addictive patterns, characterised by an excessive need for increased involvement with the celebrity to feel connected. In such cases, there is a risk of fandom moving from a healthy interest to something that contributes to psychological distress or unhealthy behaviours among a section of fans. Music fans, on the other hand, tend to gravitate towards musical artists who convey a public persona that mirrors their personality traits. According to a recent study, researchers are calling this “the self-congruity effect of music”. It is also interesting to note that when a music star dies – and dies all of a sudden – fans express grief through communal gatherings, social media tributes, and by streaming the star’s music. This collective reaction stems from the strong para-social relationships which the fans develop with celebrities and the sense of community within fandoms, which are often built on shared experiences and emotional connections to the artist and their music.