Zubeen Garg: A Voice for Nature and the Green Soul of Assam

Mowsam Hazarika

(mowsam2000@yahoo.co.in)

Zubeen Garg was not only one of Assam’s most loved singers and cultural icons but also a deeply committed environmentalist whose compassion for nature, wildlife, and rural life touched countless hearts. Beyond his music, Zubeen’s life was a moving example of how art and social consciousness can merge to inspire a greener world.

From the earliest days of his career, Zubeen’s songs often reflected his intimate connection with the natural beauty of Assam — the flowing Brahmaputra, the lush forests, the songs of birds, and the rhythm of rural life. His melodies carried a deep ecological sensibility, reminding listeners of the sacred bond between people and the environment. Through his art, he nurtured a culture of environmental awareness long before it became a mainstream concern.

Zubeen’s commitment to environmental protection went far beyond artistic expression. He actively participated in various plantation drives across the state. In one such event, he planted the 50,001st sapling at Bagharbari in the Darrang district as part of a major community afforestation initiative. On many other occasions, he joined hands with NGOs, student groups, and local institutions to promote green consciousness by planting fruit-bearing trees and encouraging the public to protect them. After his passing, several organisations have continued his mission by organising tree-planting drives and “green tributes” in his memory, symbolising the enduring nature of his environmental legacy.

Zubeen’s love for living beings extended to the wild as well. He was known to support wildlife rescue and rehabilitation programmes, particularly in the Kaziranga area. His association with the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation was well known, and he often took personal interest in the rescue and care of animals stranded during floods. He also participated in wildlife release events, personally ensuring that rescued animals returned safely to their natural habitats. These gestures reflected his deep empathy for all forms of life and his unwavering belief in coexistence between humans and nature.

Zubeen also used his public influence to speak out against environmental degradation. He raised his voice against the felling of trees in Guwahati for urban development projects and frequently appealed to his fans to preserve Assam’s green cover. His words carried immense weight because they came from a person whose actions matched his convictions. Whether on stage or on the ground, he remained an advocate for the voiceless — the trees, the rivers, and the animals that make up the fabric of Assam’s natural world.

Known for his generosity, Zubeen often donated a large part of his earnings to social causes, including environmental campaigns. Many groups working for the protection of forests and wildlife acknowledged his moral and material support. For him, social work was not a publicity effort but a moral responsibility.

Today, when people remember Zubeen Garg, they do not only recall his soulful songs or his charismatic performances; they also remember the man who planted trees, rescued animals, and urged society to protect its natural heritage. His environmental work continues to inspire young people across Assam to care for the earth with love and action.

As the state faces increasing ecological challenges — deforestation, floods, pollution, and habitat loss — Zubeen’s legacy offers both inspiration and direction. His life reminds us that environmental protection is not merely a duty of the government or a handful of activists but a shared responsibility of all citizens.

Zubeen Garg’s green spirit continues to live on in the hearts of his admirers and in the trees and lives he helped nurture. In remembering him, we remember not just a singer, but a true son of the soil who sang for nature, fought for life, and left behind a greener, kinder world.