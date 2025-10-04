Zubeen Garg: The voice of Assam

Parbin S. Saikia

“Moi xubo para nai oo Maa, Buku khon bikhaise oo Maa” is a line from the song ‘Oo Maa’ by the legendary singer Zubeen Garg, a gentle soul and bibliophile with a unique personality originating from the town of Jorhat and born in Tura, Meghalaya, on 18th November 1972. The legend was known to us as Zubeen Da (the son of Assam) and Goldie. Let me begin with a few questions – who is Zubeen Garg? Why is Assam crying? What is this crowd all about? Zibon Borthakur was the original name but was later changed to Zubeen Garg. Zubeen is a Persian and Indian-origin word that signifies “someone who touches the sky” or “a short spear” – a weapon – and Garg was adopted as his surname.

Zubeen Garg even opened his Logun (the sacred thread worn by the youth of Brahmin heritage). He chose the “Religion of Humanity”. Zubeen Garg was a legendary singer with around 38000+ songs in 40 different languages. A multi-instrumentalist, Zubben Garg played more than 12 musical instruments. He has the record of singing 36 songs in a single night. His first musical debut was his Assamese album ‘Anamika’, released in 1992, when he was 19 years old. He also released many other albums, such as ‘Xopun Xur’, ‘Junaki Mon’, ‘Maya’ and more. Zubeen Garg was awarded with a gold medal for his western solo performance in a youth festival in 1992. He directed Assamese films such as “Mission China” and “Kanchenjhangha” and acted in many other films like “Tumi Mur, Mathu Mur” and “Mon Jaai”. He sang different genres — Assamese classical, Indian folk, Indian pop, Hindustani classical, Sufi, blues, rock and more. He was not only a prominent singer in the Assamese industry but also contributed to the Bollywood industry. Some popular Bollywood songs are ‘Ya Ali’, ‘Dil Tu Hi Bata’, ‘Jaane Kya’, ‘Asha Meri Asha’ and others. Google recognised him as the “Humming King” of the world. He was also a man deeply attached to nature. His childhood was marked by exceptional pets, including a baby tiger, two peacocks and a deer. Along with singing and acting, he was also passionate about sports. He was good at both football and cricket. Is this what Zubeen Garg was? No. Zubeen Garg was the man who explained the most profound meaning of life through his lyrics. “Ami jen Jantra, Eku Ekuta Jantra” — expressing how people are functioning like machines, without emotions; “Dehor Bhorokha Nai Bujisa Ne Nai” — it’s a rhetorical question implying that we have no protection for our body, do we realise it?; “Hopune jodi herai thikona, bisari debane o deota” — a prayerful expression to a father, that if I get lost in my dreams, will you help me to find the right path? — are some of the most thought-provoking lyrics of the artiste. He united the people of Assam.

Zubeen Garg never differentiated between the rich and the poor or between religions. He taught the people of Assam about unity and diversity. “Mur kunu jati nai, Mur kunu dhormo nai” is one of the most insightful sentences, echoed in the ears of the Assamese people. The Atheist became the God, the leader with no political power who had no fear of speaking against the wrongdoers. He was the superstar who mostly shared company with the underprivileged and entertained the people.

The most humorous among all, yet tragedy dwelt in his heart. His mother was his first guru in the music journey, and he lost her at an early age. His sister Jonki Borthakur also died in a car accident in 2002. Zubeen Garg was devastated by the accident, as it happened on the day while they were travelling for a concert, and they switched their cars, and the one she took was hit. He lost two of his closest people. He was a visionary, a deep thinker with great content. After legends like Bhupen Hazarika, Khagen Mahanta, Jayanta Hazarika, Dipali Barthakur, and others, he was the one who revitalised the Assamese industry, especially among the youths. He also inspired the youths in various fields such as music, sports, films, education and many others. He was also a philanthropist who helped people selflessly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he gave a two-storey building for the COVID-19 care centre. He also had a Kala Guru Artiste Foundation, where he raised funds by playing football and donated to the needy. He also stood by the people during the CAA protest in 2019. He and his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, were parents to 15 underprivileged children to support their education and wellbeing. The superstar had no personal show-offs but only flaunted the culture of Assam. He gave an identity to the state of Assam and its culture. He was a ray of hope for the people of Assam. A man of unyielding integrity, he was truly of the people, by the people, for the people. On the afternoon of 19th September 2025, heartbreaking news arrived: “Zubeen Garg, the legendary singer, passed away in Singapore.” The suspected cause of death was scuba diving, seizure, or snorkelling. On 21st September 2025, his body was brought back to Assam, and the whole of Assam plunged into grief. Over 15 lakhs of people came out to pay homage to him at Sarusajai Stadium, where he was kept for two days for the public appearance. People abstained from eating, sleeping, or even working for at least 3 days. They only yearned for the last glimpse of him. At that moment, he created the Assam that he always wanted. He brought all the people together, irrespective of their caste and religion. Hindus, Muslims and all other communities came together and sang “Mayabini” as a tribute.

Mayabini was the song he wanted to be sung by the people of Assam on his death. Even the song was played inside mosques and madrasas, where music is generally restricted. Interfaith prayer was held as a tribute to him. Even in death, he united the people of Assam. He proved “Mur kunu Jati, Mur kunu dhormo nai”. Before his Singapore trip, he had his last podcast with Rita Chowdhury, an Indian poet and novelist. The interview is a must-watch, in which he illustrates his wishes about what he actually wanted to do before he died. He had always longed to swim in the sea and play in it. He wanted to feel the vastness of the ocean. This gives goosebumps, how his destiny leads him to the sea, and he died in it. He even sang “Akakhe gaate lobore mon, khaagor tolit hubore mon,” which signifies that the mind wants to wander in the skies and the heart wants to dive into the depth of the sea. He also wrote a poem called ‘Water’, where he referred to himself as shapeless like water. “Moi Nodir pora Haagoro loi jabo paru, Haagoror pora Nodi loi ghurio ahibo paru” are two of the lines from his poem, which imply he could flow anywhere and take any shape. He was fragile yet robust. The metaphor was so beautiful that it forced the people of Assam to relate it to his life. He also wore a ring that depicted the Pharaoh Tutankhamun of ancient Egypt. He was the king who maintained balance, harmony and justice and defended or attacked others for his country when he believed it would bring unity and justice. Like King Tutankhamun, Zubeen Garg lived like a king in the hearts of the Assamese people. He was also widely admired and cherished throughout the nation of India. Zubeen Garg was taken to Singapore at the Northeast Festival, accompanied by a few of his team members. Due to alleged negligence of the team, he died at sea during a yacht ride. He was not under proper guidance. He also had significant health issues and was advised by doctors to distance himself from water and fire. And the death was so tragic that it broke the hearts of millions. His funeral is the 4th largest rally in the world, as recognised by the Limca Book of Records. He once said, “Moi morile Assam’t saath din Assam Bandh hobo,” and it happened. Without any official announcement, the state was shaken into silence from 19th September 2025. On 23rd September 2025, the government declared a holiday for his cremation at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur. The people of Assam are crying today as we lost the heartthrob of Assam. If he had been properly cared for by his team, perhaps he would have survived. Nobody can fight destiny, but prevention is always better than a cure. As the legend of Assam, he deserved proper guidance from his team. We are thankful to the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, for supporting the family of Zubeen Garg and respecting Assam’s sentiments. But we, the people of Assam, demand the truth. We request a prompt investigation into the reason for his death. He was the voice of Assam. The culpable should be questioned and held accountable. We are proud Assamese born in the Zubeen era. We seek justice for Zubeen Garg. Long live his legacy of music. May his soul rest in eternal peace! ‘Dhumuhar xote mur Bohu jugor a nason Endharu xosa mur Bohu dinor a apun Nijanot gaan mur Xekh hobo bhabu tumar ’bukut’—Mayabini by Zubeen Garg.