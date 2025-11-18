Zubeen Garg’s enduring legacy of philanthropy

Garg effectively leveraged his immense celebrity to articulate the anxieties, struggles, and aspirations of the common people, turning his art into a powerful form of activism — Dr Jintu Sarma

Zubeen Garg (1972–2025) was not merely a singer; he was an artistic phenomenon, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, filmmaker, and, crucially, a cultural rebel whose identity was fundamentally shaped by a steadfast commitment to social justice. His vast discography—spanning over 38,000 songs in more than 40 languages—established him as a prolific musical legend; it was his unwavering commitment to social, political, and environmental issues that cemented his status as a ‘people’s artiste. Garg effectively leveraged his immense celebrity to articulate the anxieties, struggles, and aspirations of the common people, turning his art into a powerful form of activism.

While his musical career transcended regional boundaries, earning him national recognition with hits like ‘Dil tu hi bata, Ya Ali’, his true power lay in his unwavering identification as a “socialist” and a “social leftist”. This ideological conviction was not abstract but was lived out in his public activism, his creative dissent against political corruption, and a massive, yet often private, philanthropic commitment that directly aided thousands of poor and marginalized individuals in Assam and beyond. Zubeen Garg’s life serves as a powerful case study in how a celebrity can successfully fuse art with radical humanitarian praxis, transforming commercial success into a tool for revolutionary social service.

Zubeen Garg’s social left identity was not a passive political alignment; it was the core philosophy that governed his interaction with the world. He openly and frequently embraced the label of socialist and communist, proclaiming himself a “Che Guevara’r xissyo” (Che Guevara’s disciple). This association with revolutionary figures highlighted his belief in radical social and economic transformation aimed at dismantling corruption, exploitation, and inequality.

Apart from his legendary cinematic-musical galaxy, the most striking and enduring testament to Zubeen Garg’s social left identity was his extraordinary, intimate, and pervasive philanthropic work. He actively channelled his considerable commercial success, which he often viewed as a fleeting commodity, not toward personal accumulation but directly toward the suffering and the downtrodden. The result was not the distant charity of a celebrity signing a large cheque, but the hands-on involvement of a man who considered himself one of the people. His charitable efforts were often institutionalised through the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, which he used to mobilise large-scale relief operations. His humanitarian focus included:

1. Disaster and Crisis Relief: The foundation played a critical role during the devastating annual Assam floods, raising funds through concerts and even participating in charity football matches. He personally oversaw the collection and distribution of relief materials and financial aid to flood victims, consistently demanding that the Assam floods be declared a national issue.

2. The COVID Care Centre: In a remarkable display of selflessness during the acute crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zubeen Garg transformed his own two-storey residential home in Guwahati into a dedicated COVID Care Centre. This act—sacrificing his personal space and safety for public need—epitomised his radical commitment to community welfare over self-preservation.

3. Intimate and Personal Aid: The core of Zubeen’s charity, the one that endeared him to “hundreds of poor people”, was his unrecorded, continuous, and intimate support for individuals. Countless anecdotes detail how he used his wealth to address the foundational needs of the poor and working class:

Medical Treatment: He frequently funded critical medical treatments, surgeries, and hospital bills for those who could not afford healthcare.

Education: He supported the school and college admissions of children from impoverished families, offering financial and moral guidance.

Life Events: His generosity extended to funding crucial life ceremonies for the poor, including marriages, birthday celebrations, and funerals, easing the immense financial burden these events place on low-income families.

Refuge and Sustenance: His home became a place of refuge for children he had adopted or supported, and his kitchen was known to be a source of food for many others, turning his private residence into a communal hearth for the needy.

His profound accessibility underscored this socialist commitment. Unlike the bourgeoisie celebrity icon who maintains a distance, Zubeen was renowned for his straightforward interactions with street vendors, rickshaw pullers, and homeless individuals. He was often seen talking to or spending time with regular people, which was in line with his political belief that artists should be with the people, not above them. This fusion of political ideology with relentless, personal philanthropy created a cultural phenomenon that was truly transformative. Zubeen Garg’s social identity was also deeply inclusive, rejecting the narrow, divisive politics that often fracture society. His leftist humanism propelled him to bridge linguistic and cultural divides, aligning with the socialist principle of working-class unity across ethnic lines.

Garg’s legacy is defined by a rare and powerful symmetry: the revolutionary soul of a socialist intellectual contained within the body of a global musical icon. He rejected the traditional trappings of fame, utilizing his platform to serve as a perpetual voice against corruption, exploitation, and social division. His explicit left identity, his fierce cinematic and musical activism, and his colossal, intimate philanthropy—from turning his home into a COVID care centre to funding the medical bills of the poor—demonstrate a life dedicated to the practical application of socialist ideals. In an age dominated by celebrity consumerism, Zubeen Garg stood apart, proving that true legendary status is earned not by the size of one’s fortune, but by the magnitude of one’s heart and the unwavering commitment to uplifting the common man. His life was a testament to the belief that the greatest purpose of art is to fuel the engine of social conscience and change.

The untimely death of Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025, plunged the entire state of Assam into an unprecedented state of mourning. The grief was not just regional but national, yet its sheer scale within the Brahmaputra Valley confirmed the truth articulated in the Canvas document: Garg was not merely a musician but a cultural custodian and the authentic voice of the masses. The lasting public anguish demonstrates that Zubeen Garg’s legacy is defined not just by his massive musical output but by the profound and irreplaceable sociocultural space he occupied in the heart of Assam.

(The writer is an Asstt. Professor at Guwahati College)