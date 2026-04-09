10 Hidden Gems in Northeast India You’ve Never Heard Of

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best hidden gems in Northeast India?

Some of the best hidden gems in Northeast India include Khonoma Village, Mawlynnong, Majuli Island, Dampa Tiger Reserve, Thalon Cave, Siang Valley, Unakoti Hill, Loktak Lake, Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, and Nokrek National Park.

When is the best time to visit Northeast India?

The best time to visit Northeast India is from October to April, when the weather is pleasant and ideal for travel.

Is Northeast India good for offbeat travel?

Yes, Northeast India is one of the best regions for offbeat travel in India due to its untouched landscapes, unique culture, and low tourist crowds.

Do I need permits to travel in Northeast India?

Some states require permits such as the Inner Line Permit. Requirements vary by location, so check in advance before traveling.

Which is the cleanest village in Northeast India?

Mawlynnong in Meghalaya is widely known as one of the cleanest villages in Asia.

Why is Loktak Lake famous?

Loktak Lake is famous for its floating islands called phumdis and for being home to the world’s only floating national park, Keibul Lamjao National Park.