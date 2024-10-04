‘12th Fail’, ‘Maharaja’ feature in IMDb’s Top 250 Indian Movies of All Time

“12th Fail”, “Charulata”, and “Manjummel Boys” are some of the films featured in IMDb’s Top 250 Highest Rated Indian Movies of all time list. IMDb is one of the most popular and authoritative sources of information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities.

The IMDb Top 250 Highest Rated Indian Movies list is a collection of the highest-rated Indian films, which allows fans to celebrate and discover groundbreaking new films, as well as classics from all decades, genres, and regions. Titles on this dynamic list are determined by ratings from users who regularly vote on IMDb.

Notably, the current No. 1 movie on the list is 2023’s critically-acclaimed “12th Fail”. Alongside contemporary hits like “Maharaja”, “Kantara”, and “Laapataa Ladies”, the list also features classics such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, “Pariyerum Perumal”, and “Pather Panchali”, showcasing the diversity of Indian cinema. Together, the 250 movies on the list have received more than 8.5 million votes on IMDb. It is noteworthy that five titles from 2024, including “Maharaja”, “Maidaan”, “The Goat Life”, “Laapataa Ladies”, and “Manjummel Boys”, are on the list. The earliest movie on the list is Satyajit Ray’s classic “Pather Panchali”, released in 1955. (Agencies)

