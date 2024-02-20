2024 People’s Choice Award: ‘Barbie’ wins big

The people have chosen the best of 2023 in the fields of movies, music, television and pop culture. The 2024 People’s Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, California on Sunday and was hosted by actor Simu Liu. It was aired live on Sunday on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Greta Gierwig’s “Barbie” was chosen by the people as the best film of the year, while the iconic medical drama Grey’s Anatomy won the TV show of the year.

Gerwig’s film “Barbie” won almost all leading honours in the Movies category. “Barbie’s” win at People’s Choice Award is poignant since the summer blockbuster has been mostly shunned this awards season. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera too won for their performance in Barbie.

Hollywood star Adam Sandler accepted the People’s Icon Award and had everyone in splits as he joked about getting confused about the honour with PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive title. (IANS)

