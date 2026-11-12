2027 Grammy Awards: Ella Langley, Olivia Dean, Taylor Swift among contenders

The 69th annual Grammy Awards nominations are expected to feature a strong mix of established and emerging artists, with Ella Langley, Olivia Dean and Olivia Rodrigo emerging as prominent contenders for Album of the Year, according to Billboard.

As per the publication's final predictions for the 2027 Grammy nominations, Langley could have a particularly successful year, securing nominations in four major categories - Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

A rule change announced in June, allowing artists to be nominated for Best New Artist up to four times instead of three, has opened the possibility for Langley to compete across all four categories. If successful, she would become the first country crossover artist to achieve the feat since Bobbie Gentry in 1968.

The nominations will be announced on November 16. The Album of the Year category will feature eight nominees for the fourth consecutive year. The eligibility period runs from August 31, 2025, to August 28, 2026.

Other predicted contenders include Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl', Paul McCartney's 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane', Don Toliver's 'Octane', Noah Kahan's deluxe album and Rosalía's deluxe edition.

Don Toliver's 'Octane' has moved into the top tier of predictions, replacing RAYE's 'This Music May Contain Hope', although both remain possible contenders. Olivia Dean is also competing for a place among the final eight.

The nominations could bring major milestones for McCartney and Swift. A nomination would give McCartney his 10th Album of the Year nod, extending his record.

Swift could secure her eighth nomination in the category, the highest for an artist with exclusively solo albums in Grammy history. (ANI)

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