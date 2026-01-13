30 years in the film Industry: Rani Mukerji pens heartfelt note, says ‘time flies when you love what you do’

Rani Mukerji, celebrating 30 years in cinema, reflected on her remarkable journey with gratitude and humility. She recalled her debut in Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, where she learned that cinema is about responsibility, not just glamour. Describing the ’90s as a “magical phase,” Rani acknowledged how films like Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli, and No One Killed Jessica shaped her career and helped her find her voice.

Her transformative experience in Black with Sanjay Leela Bhansali pushed her to new artistic heights, while her portrayals of strong women in Mardaani and No One Killed Jessica resonated deeply with her. Rani emphasized how motherhood and marriage sharpened her focus and made her more selective in choosing roles, highlighting her National Award-winning performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway as particularly personal and transformative.

Concluding with gratitude for her collaborators and audiences, Rani expressed her enduring love for cinema, noting that while box-office numbers and awards are important, it’s the moments behind the scenes and the emotional connection with audiences that truly matter. She remains passionate about exploring new stories and emotions, continuing her journey as a lifelong student of the craft.

Her 30th year in the industry aligns with the release of Mardaani 3, set to hit theaters on January 30. (ANI)

