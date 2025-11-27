50 Cent docu-series on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to release on Dec 2

50 Cent’s highly anticipated docu-series about Sean “Diddy” Combs titled ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ has set its release date.

The series is set to premiere on December 2, according to Variety.

Per the official synopsis, the series “is a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend and convicted offender. Born with an insatiable drive for stardom and a knack for spotting talent, Combs made a quick ascent through the ranks of the music industry with Bad Boy Entertainment and was crucial in bringing hip-hop to the pop masses and launching the careers of dozens of generation-defining artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Jodeci and Danity Kane.”

The synopsis added, “But along the way, and as detailed by his former associates, childhood friends, artists and employees, something darker began to colour his ambitions. Through explosive, never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews with those formerly in his orbit, this documentary tells the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built — and the underworld that lay just beneath its surface.” (ANI)

