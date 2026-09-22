72nd National Film Awards Set to Celebrate the Best of Indian Cinema Today

The stage is set, the lights are ready, and the spotlight is about to fall on the finest of Indian cinema. Preparations are in full swing for the 72nd National Film Awards, to be held at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, on 22 September 2026. The President of India will present the prestigious awards, recognising outstanding achievements in Indian cinema for the year 2024.

The National Film Awards are among the most prestigious honours for Indian cinema. Instituted in 1954, the Awards recognise excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema, covering a wide range of languages, regions and forms of filmmaking.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 will be presented to veteran actor Anant Nag in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The President of India will confer the prestigious honour upon him at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremofny on 22 September 2026.

With a career spanning over five decades, Anant Nag has made an enduring contribution to Kannada and Indian cinema through his diverse body of work.

The honour celebrates his remarkable artistic journey and lasting contribution to the rich legacy of Indian cinema.

Celebrating the Best of Indian Cinema

The 72nd National Film Awards will bring together some of the finest films, performances and creative talent from across the country.

'Article 370' has been adjudged the Best Feature Film, while 'Bhangaar' has been selected as the Best Non-Feature Film and 'Ram-Nami' as the Best Documentary.

In the acting categories, Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion have been selected for Best Actor in a Leading Role, while Yami Gautam will receive the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Article 370.

Randeep Hooda has been selected for the Best Debut Director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Several other films and artists will also be recognised across different categories, reflecting the diversity and richness of Indian cinema.

Films including Kalki 2898 AD, Amaran, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree 2 will also receive honours in various categories.

A Celebration That Travels Across India

The 72nd National Film Awards also mark a new chapter in the celebration of Indian cinema. The ceremony is being organised at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, taking the National Film Awards beyond the National Capital. (PIB)

Also Read: Weight loss medicines and hair loss: New study finds genetic link in men