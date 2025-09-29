A real life ‘Devil Wears Prada’ moment: Meryl Streep meets Anna Wintour at Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week witnessed a surreal crossover on September 27, when Hollywood fiction collided with fashion reality. Meryl Streep, dressed as her iconic character Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada (2006), came face-to-face with Vogue’s legendary editor Anna Wintour, the woman long believed to have inspired Priestly.

The encounter happened backstage at Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2026 runway show, where both women- unsurprisingly- wore their signature oversized sunglasses. Vogue shared a now-viral Instagram video capturing the moment. In the clip, Streep greets Wintour warmly, joking, “This is my first fashion show,” while stepping out of Priestly’s famously icy persona.

Joining Streep was Stanley Tucci, reprising his beloved role as Nigel Kipling, alongside Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who will appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The actors, seated in the front row, dressed head-to-toe with Dolce & Gabbana, were also filming scenes for the highly anticipated sequel. For fans, the sight of Miranda Priestly meeting Anna Wintour was nothing short of cinematic. Wintour, who helmed Vogue from 1988 until 2025, has long been seen as the real-life counterpart to Priestly- the impeccably dressed, sharp-tongued editor of Runway magazine in the movie. The Dolce & Gabbana press office later confirmed that filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 was underway at the Milan event. Throughout the show, Streep and Tucci stayed in character, studying the runway with the same intensity that made their roles unforgettable nearly two decades ago. (Agencies)

Also Read: Siddhant treats with some ‘uncensored moments’ from Dhadak 2 shoot

Also Watch: