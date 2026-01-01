‘A year full of great work, family time,’ says Farhan Akhtar as he looks back at 2025

New Year is just around the corner, and as people across the world prepare to step into 2026, actor-director Farhan Akhtar took a moment to reflect on the year gone by. With work, family time, and new plans ahead, Farhan says 2025 has been a year to remember.

During his time at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the screening of his film ‘120 Bahadur’ last month, Farhan spoke to ANI about how the year treated him. Looking back at the past months, the actor shared how “amazing” the year had been, both on the work front and at home.

Talking about his journey through the year, Farhan said, “This year has been amazing. I got to make this incredible movie, and I’m also getting ready to start directing my next film, which will happen next year. Overall, it’s been a wonderful year. I had a great time at home with my family, so I couldn’t ask for more.” On the work front, Farhan was last seen in the war film ‘120 Bahadur.’ Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was conferred the Param Vir Chakra for bravery in the Battle of Rezang La in 1962. His unit, predominantly composed of Ahir (Yadav) soldiers from Rewari and adjoining regions, defended the Rezang La Pass, the first line of defence of the Chushul airfield.

Speaking to ANI, Farhan opened up about the challenges of getting involved with such stories. He said, “All films are challenging in some way or another. Of course, this demanded a lot more because of where we shot it. That does make a difference.” (ANI)

Also Read: ‘We are hoping to see snowfall,’ tourists throng Manali ahead of New Year 2026