Aamir Khan Productions Reveals First Look Posters of Partition-Era film ‘Batwara 1947’

Aamir Khan Productions has unveiled the first-look posters of its upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947, directed and written by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film, based on the 1947 Partition of India, is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

The newly released character posters introduce key members of the ensemble cast. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi appears in an intense close-up framed by an ornate doorway, symbolising fear and uncertainty during the Partition era. Sunny Deol is shown in a powerful avatar reflecting resilience and struggle, while Preity Zinta appears in a dramatic portrait conveying concern and emotional depth.

Another poster features Karan Deol against a backdrop suggestive of conflict and turmoil, while Ali Fazal is seen in a contemplative profile shot. Abhimanyu Singh also features in a striking image, portraying a serious and reflective character.

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Abhimanyu Singh.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is backed by an acclaimed creative team. The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Renowned playwright Asghar Wajahat has contributed the film’s dialogues, adding further depth to the ambitious period drama. (ANI)

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