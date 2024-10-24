Abhishek Bachchan skips Aishwarya’s family party amid divorce rumours

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are currently in the limelight due to their separation rumours. Aishwarya was seen spending time with her family on Tuesday night. Well, the diva who is seen tackling rumors of divorce from Abhishek was present at an intimate birthday party with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and her mother, Brindya Rai. Abhishek Bachchan was seen missing from the gathering.

The picture went viral on social media wherein Aishwarya was seen holding her daughter close as she posed with her cousins. Aaradhya appeared in her school jersey at the bash. The picture from the gathering has been shared by Aishwarya’s cousin who was celebrating her birthday. She thanked all her friends and followers for the birthday wishes as she shared the snap. The picture went viral on social media and netizens flooded it with comments. One user wrote, ‘Love how everyone is dressed so humbly, nothing too flashy or over the top. Cute picture’, another said, ‘It’s such a wholesome and homely picture’. A third user said, ‘Everyone looks very real, normal and down to earth. Nothing flashy, over the top or fake’.

Well, Abhishek returned to Mumbai on Monday after a shoot schedule of “Housefull 5” and was spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Agencies)

