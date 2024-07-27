Abhishek Bachchan upset will all rumours around separation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marriage is a hot topic of discussion. There are several speculations and rumours about their alleged separation. A lot of focus is being put on Abhishek-Aishwarya’s bond with speculations going rife that not all is well between the two. Fans got more worried as Aishwarya and Abhishek arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. They did not pose together for the paparazzi and that added fuel to the separation rumours. Then Abhishek Bachchan allegedly liked a post on divorce and that did not go unnoticed. To top it all, recently, a report had an astrologer predicting that a possible separation is on cards for Aishwarya and Abhishek. All of this may be of great interest for netizens but it does have an effect on the people involved.

An industry insider tells us that Abhishek Bachchan is quite upset with his private life being in focus. He is not happy with all the rumours that are doing the rounds on the internet. He is a private person and he has always tried to keep his personal life personal. Aishwarya and Abhishek have never discussed much about their family life and nor have they washed their dirty linen in public, if at all there is any. Thus, these rumours and constant discussion around his life with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have put him off, states the insider. While there are tons of rumours, there is no confirmation on anything whatsoever. In fact, Aishwarya and Abhishek’s fans recently heaved a sigh of relief of sorts thanks to one of the gestures of Jr AB. He was recently papped driving his swanky new black car. It is the car number that drew attention. 5050 is said to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s favourite number and Abhishek’s car number is the same. Now isn’t that a gesture that one does when happily in love? In fact, though many noticed that Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately at the Ambani wedding only a few noticed that there are pictures of them being together inside the venue. A picture of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya seated together and enjoying Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony did bring a smile on fans’ faces. (Agencies)

