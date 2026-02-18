Academy pays tribute to Oscar-winning legend Robert Duvall

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has paid a moving tribute to legendary actor and filmmaker Robert Duvall following his death at the age of 95, celebrating a career that redefined screen acting across generations.

Duvall passed away peacefully at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, on February 15, 2026. In a heartfelt social media post, the Academy honoured his extraordinary body of work, describing his performances as a "masterclass in restraint" and authenticity that will continue to inspire artists and audiences alike.

"Robert Duvall brought a rare kind of gravity to the screen, the kind that never demanded attention yet held it completely," the Academy wrote, adding, "across a career that spanned generations, he inhabited his roles with precision and quiet power, whether commanding the room in The Godfather (1972), unraveling with aching honesty in Tender Mercies (1983), or leaving an indelible mark in Apocalypse Now (1979) and Lonesome Dove (1985). His work remains a masterclass in restraint, and his presence will be deeply missed." (ANI)

Also Read: Revealed: The real story behind Rajkummar Rao's 'dramatic' physical transformation