Action-Comedy 'Mayday' Starring Ryan Reynolds Unveils Trailer

The makers has dropped the first trailer for ‘Mayday’, the upcoming action-buddy-comedy starring Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh ahead of its September 4. The movie revolves around US Navy pilot Lieutenant played by Reynolds who is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines.

Discovered by Kenneth Branagh, a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, teams up with Reynolds for a dangerous mission.

The trailer began on a humorous note, when Reynolds discovers himself on a bed after suffering a crash from the plane.

The trailer was full of high octane action scenes which also include a fight scene in a commercial plane.

Ryan Reynolds shared the trailer on his Instagram handle.

Apart from the lead roles, the film also stars Marcin Dorocinski, Maria Bakalova and David Morse.

The Apple Original Film from Skydance Media is written, directed and produced by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, alongside Maximum Effort’s Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau.

Reynolds and George Dewey will also produce through Maximum Effort, along with John G. Scotti, serve as executive producers. The movie will stream o Apple TV on September 4. (ANI)

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