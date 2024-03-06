Actor Ajay Devgn embraces team spirit as football coach in ‘Maidaan’

Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday shared a heartwarming new poster of his upcoming biographical sports drama titled ‘Maidaan’, and announced that the trailer of the movie will be released on March 7.

Directed by Amit Sharma, the film stars Ajay as Syed Abdul Rahim, the Indian football coach during 1952 to 1962. Also known as Rahim Saab, he is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

Taking to social media, Ajay shared a poster, in which he can be seen hugging the young boys, who are shedding their happy tears.

The poster shows the huge crowd cheering for the team, with tricolour flying high in the backdrop. Ajay is wearing a silver suit, and is looking towards the sky. The poster has a tagline ‘One man, one belief, one spirit, and one nation’. (IANS)

