Actor Alan Cumming to host BAFTA Awards 2026

Actor and director Alan Cumming is set to host the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2026, reported Deadline.

‘The Traitors’ presenter will preside over the British awards ceremony, which takes place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026

Cumming, who won an Olivier award for his performance in ‘Cabaret’, is being welcomed back into the BAFTA fold after hosting the organization’s TV awards last year.

‘The Good Wife’ star replaces fellow Scottish actor David Tennant, who has hosted the BAFTA Film Awards for the past two years, reported Deadline.

Cumming said he was looking forward to bringing some ‘mischief’ to the event. Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s executive director of awards and content, hailed his “sharp wit, warmth and vibrant energy.”

According to the outlet, round one of voting for the Film Awards opened on December 5. Longlists will be unveiled on January 9, with nominations to follow on January 27. (ANI)

