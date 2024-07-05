Actor Hina Khan's mom turns emotional as actor chops off hair, amid cancer treatment

Actor Hina Khan who opened up about her battle with breast cancer recently posted a video of herself in a super short haircut.

The actor's mum broke down after seeing the video.

Previously, the actor had posted a glimpse of her first chemotherapy session right after she attended an award show. In the fresh clip, the actor is seen sitting in front of a mirror as her friend braids her hair. She is also seen consoling her mother, who sat on the bed and cried.

In the video the actor is heard saying, "Ro nahi please mumma. It's just hair, mumma. Baal hain, aap nahi cut karte ho. Bas. Aapki tabiyat kharab hojayegi (loosely translated). (ANI)

Also Read: Beauties from 30 countries say 'wah Taj' as they visit Taj Mahal

Also Watch: