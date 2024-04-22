Actor Jashn Kohli recalls how Imtiaz Ali didn't give him the 'Chamkila’ script during his first shot

Actor Jashn Kohli, who plays the role of Papu, Amarjot’s (Parineeti Chopra) brother in the recently released streaming film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, shared that he was lost during his 1st shot on the set.

The confusion was purposely created by the film’s director Imtiaz Ali as he didn’t give Jash the script to bring out the essence of confusion for the character.

Sharing his experience of working with Imtiaz Ali, the actor said: “Imtiaz sir is a magician. It was my dream to work with him, and I am glad Waheguruji made it a reality. He is so well-researched that I really didn’t have to prepare much for the role. In fact, Imtiaz sir didn’t give me the script, and I was so confused during my first shot on set, and I was lost as I had no preparation.”

“After the shot, Imtiaz sir came to me and said, ‘This confusion I wanted for Pappu’. I was like, ‘Yekyabandahai’ (what an amazing director he is), so deep. On set, Imtiaz sir never sees the monitor, he trusts his eyes, which is so unique. One more thing I observed is that Imtiaz sir chose very humble actors. It's so divine to be on his set.”

The movie is based on the lives of Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife AmarjotKaur, whose songs became massive hits in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, on the work front, JashnKohli has the Punjabi movie ‘Jahankilla’ and a yet-to-be-titled web series in the pipeline. (IANS)

