Actor Jitendra Kumar’s fees for 1st and 2nd instalment will leave you shocked

“Panchayat” season 3 is one of the most anticipated web series that fans are waiting for. Jitendra Kumar’s web series has kept fans hooked to the screens and they cannot keep calm for season 3. Actor Jitendra Kumar has been winning hearts with his role in “Panchayat 2” and grabbed a lot of eyeballs with his exceptional performance. He soon gained a lot of fame and limelight with his role. Fans of “Panchayat 3” are waiting for the third season of “Panchayat”. The actor worked as a secretary in a Government job in Panchayat. As per reports, Jitendra took home Rs. 20,000 per month as fees for the series. While reports also state that he has been given Rs. 50,000 for every episode of the series in the second instalment. There were in all 16 episodes in Panchayat season 1 and 2. As per reports, Jitendra has received Rs. 8 lakh rupees for “Panchayat”. Fees for the third instalement have not been confirmed as of now. According to media reports, Jitendra’s net worth is around Rs 7 crore rupees. He started his acting while studying civil engineering at IIT Kharagpur. He has performed several stage plays as Governor of the Hindi Technology Dramatics Society at IIT. He met Biswapati Sarkar, executive creative director and writer of “The Viral Fever”. Jitendra Kumar starred in “Munna Jazbaati: The Q-Tia Intern” in 2013 and within no time was seen in more web series and films. (Agencies)

