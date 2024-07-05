Actor Mark Wahlberg says romancing Halle Berry onscreen is ‘every guy’s fantasy’

Actor Mark Wahlberg has talked about working with Halle Berry in the upcoming film "The Union" and said that romancing the actress onscreen is every man's fantasy. "...Halle, her and I have known each other for such a long time and this movie is going to be so great because it's every guy's fantasy, to think that they got a shot with Halle Berry," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital.

"The Union" follows a construction worker from New Jersey who is recruited by his high school sweetheart to embark on "a high-stakes US intelligence mission," per the synopsis, reports people.com.

In the interview, Wahlberg elaborated on the relationship between the two lead characters, played by him and Berry respectively.

"They were childhood sweethearts, and they come back together. He basically waited 25 years for her to come back, walk back through that door and into his life, and it happens, and there isn't anything he wouldn't do to prove himself to her if he got a second chance," he said.

The actor continued: "For me, that was the whole motivation of the character: just do anything he could to not screw it up again." However, Wahlberg admitted that it's "a little weird" to act in a romantic relationship onscreen given that he's been married to his wife Rhea Durham since 2009. (IANS)

