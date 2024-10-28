Actor Milind Soman talks on fitness and awareness at event in Mumbai

Actor Milind Soman spoke on the issue of women's safety and empowerment at the recently held 'Fearless Midnight Run' in Mumbai.

The event, organized by Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP, attracted hundreds of participants who came together to reclaim public spaces and advocate for their right to safety.

The run commenced at the Asiatic Library in Horniman Circle at midnight, marking the return of the Pinkathon after a five-year hiatus.

This 5-kilometer event served as a powerful statement of solidarity and highlighted the growing influence of the Invincible Women initiative.

Prominent figures including Vishwas Nangre Patil, Additional Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtra, Milind Soman, and Ankita Konwar, founder of Invincible Women, flagged off the run.

Patil emphasized the necessity of empowering women, stating, “Empowering women to reclaim public spaces is essential for a safer society. Supporting initiatives like this advocates for women's freedom to move without fear.”

Milind Soman, who is also the creator of Pinkathon, added, “The Fearless Midnight Run is about more than exercise; it's a statement of solidarity. Every woman here is declaring her right to move freely. Our message is to be both fearless and aware, embracing strength while staying alert.”

Ankita Konwar echoed this sentiment, remarking, “Tonight's run is a powerful display of courage from every woman present. Invincible Women aims to inspire more women to prioritize their well-being, challenge restrictions, and support one another in the pursuit of health and freedom.”

The event brought together women from diverse backgrounds, all united in their commitment to wellness and empowerment.

With support from local authorities, the Fearless Midnight Run provided a safe platform for women to exercise their rights, symbolizing a significant step towards more inclusive public spaces.

Speaking further on the importance of awareness, Milind Soman stated, “I want to convey the message that there is no place in the world that is completely safe; anything can happen at any time. However, the police are with us, and society is with us. There are some individuals who sometimes pose a risk to safety, but it is important for us to stay aware.”

He continued, “The way we work, whether it's at night or during the day, is something we have to do. But it's very important to take care. The police have given us tips, but don't take unnecessary risks; you have to be careful at all times.”

Reflecting on fitness, Milind noted, “The secret to fitness is that I understand what fitness really is and why I need to stay fit and for what purpose. I believe that to truly enjoy life, you need to be fit. Being fit is very important.” (ANI)

