Actor Tiger Shroff spills the beans on how he’s beefing up for his next film ‘Rambo’

Actor Tiger Shroff has opened up on his upcoming movie ‘Rambo’, sharing how he had to put on little weight, but not fat weight, muscle weight for his role in the action entertainer. Tiger appeared on the episode of ‘No Filter Neha’ season 6, which is a chat show hosted by actress Neha Dhupia, who chats with her industry friends and digs out interesting conversations. During the show, Tiger gave audience a peak into his personal life, and made some fun revelations.

Tiger, who will be also soon seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, shared: “My next film ‘Rambo’ requires me to put on little weight but not fat weight, muscle weight. Oh, well in the words of my director Rohit Dhawan and my producer Sidharth Anand, they want me to look like a silverback gorilla.”

“The idea is to just stay in sort of a comfortable space where I can sort of move my body as well as have a significant amount of strength as well,” added Tiger. ‘Rambo’ reportedly stars Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal. ‘No Filter Neha 6’ streams on JioTV and JioTV+. (IANS)

