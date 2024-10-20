Actor Vijay Varma Talks about Paid Online Trolling

Vijay Varma lately reflected on the impact of internet trolling and negative comments on actors. He shared his perspective and how he dealt with it. In an interview, Varma stated that online trolling is often paid; for and that such practices must end.

Varma sharing his views on internet trolls, said, “What hurts me the most is that innocent people might think these comments are real, but some of it is so motivated and paid for, which has been the biggest shock. This is something that really needs to be addressed. Earlier, when a film released, people would talk about it, and friends would even argue over it.”

He added, “We didn’t have a platform to voice our opinions back then. But now, we live in a time when there is a platform and people say whatever they want to say and we can’t do anything about that. But something that has a monetary attachment to it, should be curbed.”

Varma gave a stellar performance in his latest, Anubhav Sinha’s crime-thriller series “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”. Amongst the star cast, the show featured Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Patralekha Paul, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Pooja Gor, Kanwaljit Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Sushant Singh, Rajiv Thakur and others in pivotal characters.

Varma made his feature film debut with Chittagong in 2012. He later acted in movies such as Pink, Monsoon Shootout, Gully Boy and Super 30; both in 2019. The actor also appeared in a negative role in the film Darlings 2022, Lust Stories 2 in 2023, Jaane Jaan and Murder Mubarak.

He will be next seen in the Tamil film “Suriya 43”, starring Suriya in the lead role. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara, who previously directed Soorarai Pottru. It also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Fahadh. (Agencies)

