Actress Mallika Sherawat goes for acupuncture, calls it her ‘favourite treatment’

Actress Mallika Sherawat treated herself to acupuncture on Sunday, calling it her “favourite treatment.”

Mallika shared a video on her Instagram stories, showing herself lying on a spa bed with needles placed on her face.

Acupuncture involves inserting very thin steel needles into the skin to stimulate specific points throughout the body. It is used to help with various health conditions or symptoms, such as pain.

In the caption, Mallika wrote: “My favourite treatment - acupuncture.”

On Saturday, Mallika posted a video of herself beating the heat with a refreshing dip in the pool.

She captioned it: “Nothing beats the summer heat like a refreshing dip in the pool. What are you guys doing to beat the heat?”

A fitness enthusiast, Mallika often shares videos of herself working out and pushing her limits.

On the professional front, she was last seen in the comedy-drama 'RK/RKay', directed by Rajat Kapoor and co-starring Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Kubbra Sait.

Mallika made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye' and later appeared in films such as 'Khwahish' and 'Kis Kis Ki Kismat'. She gained prominence in 2004 with her bold performance in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Murder'.

Mallika has also worked in Hollywood films, including 'Hisss' and 'Politics of Love'. (IANS)

