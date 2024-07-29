Actress Minnie Driver to voice female Penguin in ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’

Actress Minnie Driver is set to take on the role of the iconic villain Penguin, but with a twist, in the upcoming animated series 'Batman: Caped Crusader'.

The actress will lend her voice to a female interpretation of The Penguin Oswald Cobblepot in Prime Video’s upcoming animated series 'Batman: Caped Crusader'. This revelation was made during the San Diego Comic-Con panel.

The panel began with a video message from executive producer Bruce Timm, who welcomed fans before the world premiere screening of the first episode, where Driver’s Penguin was unveiled for the first time, reports Variety.com.

Following the screening, executive producer Matt Reeves and the voice cast, including Driver, Hamish Linklater as Batman, and Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn, had a conversation about the show and their roles.

Driver acknowledged that some purists might have issues with a female Cobblepot but emphasized that the character retains the essence of The Penguin.

“If we’re lucky enough to be invited onto the stage to inhabit these characters that already exist in the ether, we just sort of rise up to meet them,” she said.

Driver added, “This was such a beautiful retelling of that villain. It was joyful. And, I mean, she’s dreadful.” The series is a reimagining of Batman mythology. (IANS)

