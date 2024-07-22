Actress Pooja Batra delves into spirituality, shares divine experience of Kashi

Actress Pooja Batra Shah, who is known for her roles in 'Nayak: The Real Hero', 'ABCD 2', 'Squad', and others, has recently shared her spiritual journey. The actress recently visited Varanasi and embraced spirituality.

On Sunday, Pooja took to Instagram and shared a video capturing her experiences in the city. In the video, the actress is seen practizing yoga, visiting the ghats of Varanasi, and spending time with sages.

The video features the song 'Mahiya Tere Vekhan Nu' by the Wadali Brothers in the background. Pooja was last seen in the streaming action thriller film 'Squad'. (IANS)

