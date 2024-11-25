Actress reveals why she withdrew sexual harassment complaint

An actress who had announced that she is with drawing her complaints in the sexual harassment case against seven individuals, including Malayalam film actors Mukesh M and Jayasuriya said that she was doing so because she was distressed about not getting support to prove her innocence in a POSCO case filed against her.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "I boldly came to this case because I have faced a lot of atrocities in Malayalam film industry 15 years ago that I concealed because I gave priority to my children's education and also I was scared. So even I acted in more than 16 Malayalam films, then nobody didn't, you know, try to give me association member in AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). They didn't give me a membership. Then I thought of being here in Kerala."

She said, "I had left Kerala and went to Chennai. For 15 years I was not in film industry, then I came to live here in Kerala. I was living here peacefully. Then suddenly I heard that our chief minister is declaring that if anybody is abused, if they come forward, we will take an action about them."

"Atrocities are still going on, when I came to know, I felt very bad. So I thought that for tomorrow's welfare, I have to come forward and tell the truth. Then I disclosed everything and some about seven prominent actors. And I was, even I had a very good support from the government, and even I too cooperated with them" the actress said.

A case was filed against the actress under the POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on a complaint made by one of her relatives who alleged that the actress misused her and took her to some place offering roles in movies. The actress later claimed innocence and said that the POSCO case against her was false and she failed to receive support from the government to prove the same.

"In between, one girl, my cousin, registered a case about the POSCO case. It was a fabricated case, and I felt so shocked because it is from my cousin, first cousin. She has come to my house three days. It is true. That time I was at a location. I used to go early morning, 6 am to the shoot location, and used to return at 8 O'clock. When they came, my children were there, my servants were there. She is telling that the second day I took her, to some hotel and I sold her to sex media. On the second day, I was at the location only, and the same second day, she had gone with my children to beach, shopping mall and all. They came late, nine o'clock only. So all the proof I have, but no one called me."

The actress continued, "I became distressed because my children are also a little worried, my parents and my relatives, they were worried about the POSCO case. I gave a complaint, a counter-complaint to the police Station where the case was registered. And then I gave a complaint to the SP. Then I gave a complaint to the DGP. Then I sent a mail to Chief Minister. Then even I sent a mail to Prime Minister regarding it's a fabricated case."

The actress had accused actors Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of both verbal and physical abuse during their collaborations on film projects. The Justice Hema Committee report highlighted the sexual harassment allegations faced by some members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) executive committee.

She said that she decided later to take the complaint back as, "I realized the government is not with me. This social media bullying is going on, and the government is still silent. And being accused, I have right to know about the status of the case. And nobody is ready to respond to what is the status. And they're not responding to my phone also. Then I thought that it's better to give up on the case. I decided to give up all the cases. I decided to revoke the cases."

"Only because of, no other things, because of POSCO, I want to get justice. And I want to reveal my innocence about this POSCO. I want to get justice. And I want to reveal my innocence about this case. I'll wait for three days if I get any response from any other high officials regarding the POSCO, I will proceed. I have all the clips. But that I will not give it now because I'm keeping it for trial. So now I am giving up these cases only because I need justice. I want to reveal my innocence about this POSCO case. And she has to be questioned," the actress said. (ANI)

