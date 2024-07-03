Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu hails 'warrior' Hina Khan as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday extended her support to ‘warrior’ Hina Khan, who recently announced that she is undergoing treatment for stage three breast cancer and said "praying for you."

Samantha shared Hina's latest video on her Instagram Stories. In the video, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress talked about her cancer diagnosis. The Reel video shows Hina attending an award show, and then going for her first chemotherapy.

Hina captioned the video: "This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalize it -- not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything; it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life. So let's do some affirmations."

"We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalize this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. For me ..my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion and art matters. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact I attended this event to reassure myself that I am living up to the benchmark I have set up for myself. MIND OVER MATTER," read Hina's post.

She concluded, "I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalize the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up."

Samantha shared the same video on her Instagram and wrote: "Praying for you, Hina Khan #warrior."

Hina re-shared Samantha's post on her Stories section and penned a note: "Takes one to know one... I know you're an absolute star, and the way you've handled all that life threw at you is beyond amazing...Lots of love and blessings, Samantha."

On June 28, Hina announced her breast cancer diagnosis on social media. The actress posted a note that read: ""Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love. Love, Hina," the note concluded.

On the work front, Hina recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. Samantha was last seen in the Telugu romantic comedy film 'Kushi', co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She next has 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' in the pipeline. (IANS)

