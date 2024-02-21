Actress Sonam Kapoor in elite company on UK’s Top 40 Best Dressed List

Actress Sonam Kapoor has made it to the UK’s Top 40 Best Dressed people list joining names such as Harry Styles, Kate Middleton, Rosamund Pike and Kate Moss, among many others. Last night, UK’s prestigious media house The Standard, hailed Sonam as one of UK’s Top 40 Best Dressed people.

Others who are in the list include names such as Sienna Miller, Bianca Jagger, Alexa Chung, Stormzy, Naomi Campbel, Edward Enninful, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Philo, Akshata Murty (businessperson and wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak). In Sonam’s citation The Standard wrote, “The Bollywood sensation is a Notting Hill girl and international fixture of the couture circuit — not to mention one of Dior and Valentino’s top clients.”

Recently, according to a global fashion report, Sonam was among the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact for luxury fashion brands in 2023. (IANS)

