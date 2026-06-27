Aditya Pancholi on Interfaith Marriages: I do believe that marriages between Hindus and Muslims work

Bollywood actor-producer Aditya Pancholi, who is married to actress Zarina Wahab, has weighed in on interfaith marriages, stating that he believes marriages between Hindus and Muslims can work, amidst reacting to a video of Vindu Dara Singh talking about the challenges in his marriage with actress Farah Naaz.

Aditya took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, where he shared a video of actor Vindu Dara Singh talking about how his father, Dara Singh, had warned him because his former wife, Farah Naaz, “was a Muslim”.

Vindu added: “But I defied him and married Farah. We got separated because she had suddenly turned religious.”

Stressing that a marriage is between two individuals and not religions, Aditya shared his views on social media in response to Vindu’s remarks.

He captioned the clip: “I do believe that marriages between Hindus & Muslims work. Remember, marriage is between two people and not religion.” (IANS)

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