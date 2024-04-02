After jail time in snake venom case, Elvish Yadav finds himself in legal trouble again

Elvish Yadav has been ruling the headlines of late and for all the wrong reasons. He made a major fan following for himself with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Even though he was a wildcard entry, he managed to win the trophy. His ‘system’ left many impressed and his nature left many in love with him. However, he recently hit headlines due to the snake venom case. He was arrested by Noida police allegedly for supplying snake venom to rave parties. He is now out on bail but it seems his woes are far from over. Another FIR has been reportedly lodged against him.

As per a report in The Indian Express, an FIR has been lodged against him and other in Gurugram under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The complainant Saurabh Gupta is an animal rights activist stated that Elvish Yadav and others were seen using snakes that are prohibited in his music videos. The complainant belongs to People For Animals. Further updates on this case haven’t been revealed as yet. Of late, Elvish Yadav has been courting many legal cases against him. He now has two cases related to use of snakes against him. Earlier, he got into a legal trouble for hitting YouTuber Maxtern.

Apart from this, Elvish Yadav is trending on social media because of his alleged war with Manisha Rani. Both of them were in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and were loved for their camaraderie. However, Manisha Rani recently unfollowed Elvish Yadav. She then put up a video revealing the reason. She said that they did a collaboration video and Elvish Yadav put up a cover picture that featured him and Akshay Kumar. Despite repeated attempts, Elvish Yadav refused to change the cover picture and hence, she unfollowed him. Now, Elvish Yadav has shared a Vlog, in which he has spoken about his fight with Manisha Rani. He said that these are all small things. (Agencies)

