Ahaan Panday reveals his look from Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film

Actor Ahaan Panday has given a peek into his new look for his upcoming action romance film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. Ahaan took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures of himself. In the image, Ahaan is sporting a slick new hairstyle. He is seen wearing a dark jacket paired with a black button-up shirt and has a pensive expression. With his new look, he looks rugged and intense. “And that’s a cut,” he wrote as the caption.

Ali Abbas Zafar has made films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The script has been locked by Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Chopra and the film starts its shooting schedule early 2026. The yet untitled film will be the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

It was last month, when the film was announced. Several sources confirm that Zafar’s next will be an action romance with a love story at the centre of the plot.

A source close to IANS said: “Ahaan Panday came from nowhere and became the biggest Gen Z star of the country with a theatrical pull that is rare for any debutant to have!”

“Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar were clear that his next had to be a love story again but he needs to be presented in a whole new avatar and the flavour of action in this romance makes it a super fresh film.”

Ahaan made his debut in Bollywood with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. It is loosely based on the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember. The film stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. It emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film. (IANS)

