Ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

A day ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Parineeti Chopra and her husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, on Friday sought blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai.

The couple were spotted twinning in white outfits. The visuals show Parineeti wearing an off-white plain suit paired with a matching dupatta. She opted for a no-makeup look, tied her hair in a ponytail, and rounded off the look with kolhapuri juttis.

On the other hand, Raghav looked dapper in a plain white kurta pyjama, and rounded off his outfit with brown shoes, and black sunglasses. The duo can be seen folding their hands and saying: “Ganpati bappa Morya”.

The video also shows Raghav adorably holding his wife Parineeti while they make their way among the crowd. They also posed for selfies with the fans. The couple tied the knot on September 24 last year in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur. On the work front, Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. (IANS)

