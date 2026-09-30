Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles at Paris Fashion Week in black velvet gown

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again stole the

spotlight with her charismatic presence at Paris Fashion Week.

The 'Devdas' star walked the runway in a corseted black velvet fishtail gown with a crystal-embellished cape and a jewel-encrusted tiara on Monday night, leaving fans in awe of her beauty.

Her dewy makeup, accentuated by her signature red lip, added the perfect finishing touch to her overall look.

Several visuals from the show surfaced online.

Before the show, during rehearsals, Aishwarya, who represented L'Oréal at Paris Fashion Week, met several other renowned personalities. A moment of her chatting with Simone Ashley and gently holding her hands quickly went viral on social media.

She also reunited with her longtime friend, Eva Longoria.

The ninth edition features an international line-up of L'Oréal Paris ambassadors and personalities, including Aishwarya, Simone Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. (ANI)

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