Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives Savage Reply

A mother-daughter bond is like no other and who better than Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her little munchkin Aaradhya Bachchan to show us how special it is? The two are inseparable and are always spotted at events holding hands and guiding each other’s way.

The two recently attended the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi. When the actress clinched the Best Actress (Tamil) award for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, her daughter happily captured the special moment on her phone. Later, during a media chat, the actress was asked why her daughter accompanies her “everywhere”. To which, she gave a savage reply that won many hearts. Aishwarya said, “She’s my daughter. She goes with me everywhere.”

Another moment from the event has taken social media by storm. A viral video posted by IIFA Utsavam shows Aishwarya touching filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s feet as the director won the Best Director (Tamil) award for Ponniyin Selvan II. Aishwarya presented the award to the filmmaker and took his blessings by touching his feet and hugging him. Aishwarya also had some kind words for Mani Ratnam.

“I can’t even speak about his evolution as a maker because I have always respected him. So from the beginning, I just say I am very grateful that I got to work with him for my first movie. I was so honoured that he asked me to be his Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan,” she said. (Agencies)

