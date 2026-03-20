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Aishwarya Rai pays emotional tribute to father on death anniversary

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an emotional post remembering her late father on his death anniversary.
Aishwarya Rai pays emotional tribute to father on death anniversary
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Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an emotional post remembering her late father on his death anniversary.

The actress posted a heartfelt tribute along with pictures featuring her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, on her social media account.

The actress shared pictures of a framed portrait of her father, the late Krishnaraj Rai, adorned with a flower garland.

In one of the pictures, Aishwarya is seen standing beside the portrait dressed in a graceful white traditional outfit, gently touching the garlanded frame while paying her respects. Another picture shows a young Aaradhya also present during the tribute to her grandfather, while gently touching the portrait of her late grandfather.

The caption read, “Love you eternally dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Prayers and Love always Thank you for your loving blessings.” (IANS)

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