Aishwarya Rai pays emotional tribute to father on death anniversary

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an emotional post remembering her late father on his death anniversary.

The actress posted a heartfelt tribute along with pictures featuring her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, on her social media account.

The actress shared pictures of a framed portrait of her father, the late Krishnaraj Rai, adorned with a flower garland.

In one of the pictures, Aishwarya is seen standing beside the portrait dressed in a graceful white traditional outfit, gently touching the garlanded frame while paying her respects. Another picture shows a young Aaradhya also present during the tribute to her grandfather, while gently touching the portrait of her late grandfather.

The caption read, “Love you eternally dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Prayers and Love always Thank you for your loving blessings.” (IANS)

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