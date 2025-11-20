Aishwarya Rai reflects on teachings of Sri Satya Sai Baba, thanks PM Modi

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi on Wednesday. At the event, the Padma Shri awardee actor reflected on the teachings and principles of Sri Satya Sai Baba.

She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the ceremony.

“I extend a heartfelt thank PM Narendra Modi Ji, for being with us here today and for honouring this special occasion. I’m looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthral us today. Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to this centenary celebration and reminds us of Swami’s message that true leadership is service and service to man is service to God,” Aishwarya said during her address at the centenary celebrations.

The actor recollected Sri Satya Sai Baba’s valuable teachings and added, “Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba often spoke about the five D’s. Five essential qualities needed for a meaningful, purposeful and spiritually anchored life- Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination, and Discrimination.” Besides the Bollywood actor, the centenary celebrations also saw former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G Kishan Reddy in attendance.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were also present.

On the occasion, PM Modi released a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life and teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. (ANI)

