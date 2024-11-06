Ajay Devgn appears in powerful role with debutantes Rasha and Aaman in ‘Azaad’ teaser

The makers of the upcoming action film “Azaad”, starring Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and debutantes Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, have unveiled its teaser. Sharing it on his social media handles, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Har jung mein, har bahadur yodha ke saath, ek wafadaar ghoda zaroor raha hai. #Azaad Teaser Out Now. Witness the adventure on the big screen this January 2025.”

The intriguing teaser immerses viewers in the epic narrative set against the historic Battle of Haldighati, showcasing Maharana Pratap, who bravely commanded an army of eight to nine thousand troops against a daunting enemy force of forty thousand.

The teaser emphasizes the grandeur of Maharana Pratap’s horse, depicted as “tall as an elephant,” “slender-necked like a peacock,” and “quick as lightning,” capable of leaping across valleys with remarkable agility.

“Azaad” marks the Bollywood debut of Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Ajay Devgn, and Rasha Thadani, the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, known for creating acclaimed films like “Kai Po Che”, “Kedarnath”, “Rock On”, and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.”

On October 30, Ajay took to his Instagram account to unveil the first look poster of “Azaad.” The poster features a man on horseback surrounded by multiple arms but does not reveal anyone’s face. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Kahaani yaari ki. Kahaani wafadaari ki. Kahaani #Azaad ki! #AzaadTeaser is premiering exclusively in cinemas this Diwali. A big screen adventure coming in Cinemas January 2025.”

The teaser was initially unveiled during the screenings of Kartik Aaryan’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” and Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again”, where it received enthusiastic praise from the audience.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, with co-production from Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor, “Azaad” is being created under the banners of RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures. The upcoming film is set to be released in theatres in January 2025. (IANS)

