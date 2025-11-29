Ajay Devgn celebrates 28 years of ‘Ishq’, reminisces love with Kajol

Actor Ajay Devgn marked 28 years of his film “Ishq” with a heart-warming tribute that celebrated both the movie’s legacy and his enduring romance with Kajol.

The actor reminisced about their journey, sharing how the beloved 1997 hit remains special not just for its success, but for the bond it strengthened between him and Kajol. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a still from the film along with a wedding photo and a family picture. His caption read, “Jaise hua acha hi hua hai... #28YearsOfIshq.”

The first image carried the text “Ishq Hua,” the wedding photo featured “Kaise Hua,” and the final family picture showed the couple with their children with the words “Acha Hua.”

“Ishq,” directed by Indra Kumar, featured Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol in lead roles. Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi appeared in supporting roles. Released on 28 November 1997, “Ishq” became a major box-office success, earning over Rs 500 million worldwide and finishing as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

In the film, Ajay Devgn was paired opposite Kajol, making their on-screen chemistry one of its key highlights. (IANS)

