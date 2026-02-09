Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar attend RSS centenary event in Mumbai

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated a historic centenary, a two-day lecture series on “100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons” was held in Mumbai.

The grand celebrations were attended by several Bollywood celebrities, whose presence added glamour and energy to the milestone occasion. The second day of the event saw the presence of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, acclaimed music composer Pritam, actors Raveena Tandon and Ananya Panday, and renowned filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, along with several other prominent figures from the film industry.

Meanwhile, the programme was held as part of the RSS centenary celebrations. It reflects on the organisation’s long journey, its role in society, and the ideas shaping its future.

The two-day event, which began on February 7, concludes on February 8, 2026, at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai. It brings together senior RSS leaders and invited speakers.

Salman Khan arrived at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event on Saturday.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged people to “detect and report” the “illegal infiltrators” to the police. He also urged people not to give them any employment and to be more “vigilant”.

Speaking at the Two-Day Lecture Series On ‘100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons’ in Mumbai, Bhagwat highlighted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has already revealed the “foreigners” living in the country.”The government has a lot to do regarding infiltration. They have to detect and deport. This wasn’t happening until now, but it has started little by little, and it will gradually increase. When the census or the SIR is conducted, many people come to light who are not citizens of this country; they are automatically excluded from the process,” he said.

”But we can do one thing: we can work on detection. Their language gives them away. We should detect them and report them to the appropriate authorities. We should inform the police that we suspect these people are foreigners, and they should investigate and keep an eye on them, and we will also keep an eye on them. We will not give employment to any foreigner. If someone is from our country, we will give them employment, but not to foreigners. You should be a little more vigilant and aware,” he added. (ANI)

