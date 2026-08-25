Akshay Kumar begins shooting for sci-fi survival thriller 'Samuk'

Akshay Kumar has begun filming for 'Samuk', an ambitious sci-fi survival-action thriller that marks a new genre foray for the Bollywood superstar and brings together an international technical team for the project.

Directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Aashin A Shah, 'Samuk' is being made in association with Cape of Good Films.

The film has been in development for more than two years, with Varma and Shah building a world that combines military realism, survival horror and alien mythology, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sunshine Pictures officially announced the commencement of filming through a social media post featuring Kumar and Varma.

The production banner described the project as "A story that pushed us to imagine bigger, create differently and venture beyond the familiar."

While the makers have kept detailed plot information under wraps, the film is positioned as a high-concept survival thriller with a strong emphasis on scale, action and creature effects.

A key part of that ambition is the involvement of Academy Award-nominated creature effects designer Alec Gillis. The production is further backed by an international creature and stunt team.

Gillis, whose portfolio includes creature work associated with the Alien and Predator franchises, has designed the film's central alien creature.

British action director Luke Tumber is also part of the technical team and is overseeing the film's high-stakes action set pieces.

The collaboration marks another project between Akshay Kumar and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, while Kanishk Varma takes on the directorial responsibility.

The makers have not yet revealed the film's complete cast or theatrical release window. Further details about the project are expected to be announced as production progresses. (ANI)

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