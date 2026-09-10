Akshay Kumar thanks fans for “all the love you‘ve given me over the years” on birthday

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar marked his birthday with a special post for fans, offering a cryptic glimpse into his upcoming film 'Haiwaan'.

With the film set to release this Friday, the actor shared a video featuring intriguing glimpses of his character, alongside Saif Ali Khan, while keeping the narrative shrouded in mystery.

In a social media post, Akshay reflected on the central theme of the film and hinted that appearances could be deceptive. Sharing the video, he wrote, "On my birthday, a small thought… What looks evil may not always be evil. And what looks good may not always be good. Maybe that's what HAIWAAN taught me. Thank you for all the love you've given me over the years. This Friday, I'm giving you a side of me you haven't seen before."

The video shows flashes of Akshay's character and moments featuring Saif Ali Khan.

The actor also expressed gratitude toward his fans for showering him with much love over the years throughout his cinematic journey.

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Haiwaan' marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen after more than a decade. The two actors were last seen together in Tashan (2008). (ANI)

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