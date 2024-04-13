Akshay Kumar, Tiger-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ rakes in Rs 36 cr worldwide

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s latest release has minted Rs 36.33 crore worldwide on Day 1 of its release.

According to a statement, the film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, had a collection of Rs 36.33 crore worldwide. Benefiting from the festive Eid holiday, the film has enjoyed a robust start, drawing moviegoers from all corners to witness its exhilarating narrative unfold.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ also stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays an antagonist in the movie.

The film also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in association with AAZ Films.

Written and directed by Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. (IANS)

Also Read: "It will make every Indian proud": Javed Akhtar praises Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'

Also Watch;