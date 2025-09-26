Alankrita Borah from Assam plays lead role in Hindi movie ‘Tara & Akash’

Assamese actress Alankrita Borah will play the lead role in the Hindi film “Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms,” which will release in PVR and INOX theatres across India on September 26. The film, a full-length feature, also stars Bollywood legends Amol Palekar, Dipti Naval and Vaijendra Kalai. Leading man Jitesh Thakur shares the screen with Alankrita, who delivers a powerful performance as a thoughtful and strong heroine. Directed by Srinivas Abrol, the movie features music by renowned Bollywood composer C. Sathya, with lyrics by Ginny Diwan and vocals by Vaimu, promising a memorable audio-visual experience.

Produced by WFE Films in Mumbai, the film is supported by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), Switzerland Tourism, and Swiss Air.

“Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms” explores timeless love and reflects Indian values, making it a story for audiences of all ages. The movie has already premiered internationally, with its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and its Asian premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Additionally, it was showcased at the World Audio Visual Summit WAVE-25 in Mumbai, representing India on a global stage. Fans can catch the story of love that transcends all boundaries in “Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms” in theatres starting September 26, stated a press release.

