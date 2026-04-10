Alaya F Takes 150 Tries for One Fitness Pose, Urges Fans to Know When to Stop Pushing

Actress Alaya F loves to stay on top of her fitness game. Through her latest social media post, the ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actress shared that she took 150 attempts to get a pose she saw on Instagram right.

Posting a clip of herself attempting the post, Alaya revealed that the exercise left her with peeled elbows and nausea.

“Here’s a short glimpse of some of the 150+ attempts, peeled elbows and no stop nausea it took me to successfully do a pose I saw on Instagram (sic)”, she captioned the post.

The ‘Freddy’ actress further stressed that she is not encouraging anyone to push their physical limit beyond the necessary point.

Alaya said that it is always crucial to listen to one’s body.

“PS: this is not me advocating for pushing your body even when it feels completely done. It’s always super important to listen to your body because everyone is different! so please be rest assured, I know how much to push myself and when to stop but out of all the things my teachers call me, ‘stubborn’ is my favourite Thank you for always making sure than my stubbornness is never at the cost of my safety haha @sunpreet_sing”, she went on to write.

Talking about her professional commitments, Alaya will soon be a part of Hrithik Roshan-produced thriller series “Storm”.

The much-discussed drama will have Parvathy Thiruvothu, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad playing key characters, along with others.

Suvinder Pal Vicky, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajit Kapur, Ashok Pathak, Gautam Rode, Priyanka Setia, and Ranjan Raj have also been roped in as the ancillary cast.

Talking about his next, Hrithik had shared, “What drew me to ‘Storm’ was the compelling world that Ajitpal has created. The story is raw, layered, and powerful, with unforgettable characters which will be essayed by incredibly talented actors.” (IANS)

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